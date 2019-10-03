Okorocha’s Kinsmen Beg Ihedioha Over Poor State of Ogboko Roads

Tunji Adedeji

The people of Ideato South Local Government of Imo State who are mostly kinsmen of Sen. Rochas Okorocha ,Former Governor of Imo State have sent a Save our Soul (SOS) to Governor Emeka Ihedioha over bad roads in the area.

They visibly aggrieved kinsmen of Okorocha now Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District in the red chambers told Trumpeta yesterday that whenever it rained, the roads became impassable and their houses flooded because of damaged Mgbee bridge.

Chief Stanley Duru from Ogboko ,Ideato-South local government area who spoke on behalf of the the people condemned the deplorable state of the roads and implored Gov Ihedioha to assist them.

He said “even the bridge leading to Rochas Okorocha’s village has collapsed for the third time .A bridge leading straight to Ogboko, which is Imo State Former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s village, has caved in for the third time.”

According to him,”The bridge referred to as Mgbee bridge, connects Orlu to Ideato-North and South local government areas of the state. Rochas Okorocha’s village, Ogboko, is in Ideato-South local government area.”

A portion of the bridge caved in, leading to the closure of that section of the bridge. Motorists now use one lane due to the danger posed by the collapsed portion of the bridge.”

Duru said now that Okorocha has left office without fixing a bridge that leads to his own village, Ihedioha should please come to the rescue of Ideato North and South people of the state who are the ones worse hit by the neglect.

He said the situation is now worse as recent rains have completely cut off one lane of the road and is gradually cutting off the second lane.

Next rains could cut off the road completely, which means that no one can access Rochas Okorocha’s village, Ogboko, and the entire Ideato North and South local government areas from Orlu town.

A trader, Mrs Uchechi Obi said the roads’ condition was worrisome, adding that it had affected sales.

“The governor should help us in Ogboko. Everywhere is just too bad; our shops are flooded due to the damaged drainage. This has affected sales,” he added.