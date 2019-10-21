Revealed: Why IBC Pensioners Have Not Been Paid 

By Peter Uzoma

The State Governor, Chief EmekaIhedioha has directed officials saddled with the responsibility of fulfilling his promise to Imo State pensioners to ensure that every pensioner in the state entitled to receive alert, got it before Wednesday this week.

And impeccable source from Government House which disclosed this to Trumpeta said the Governor gave the directive when information reached him that IBC pensioners have not been paid.

Further investigation by this Reporter revealed that a top government official in the Ministry of Information had told the Pension operators that the IBC retirees were not entitled to any pensions.

It was further unearthed that the Governor because of his human faced administration chanced an IBC retiree in the Government House who answered in the negative that IBC pensioners have not received alerts when asked “how far”?

The retiree was asked to put up a complaint on paper after which the Governor wanted to know what went wrong concerning the withholding of the IBC retirees payment.

Our source said that top officials of the Ministry of Information, Office of the Head of Service and even that of the Accountant-General, all denied having the knowledge that retired staff of IBC are entitled to pension.

However, some IBC retirees who have reacted to this development described it as a high degree of exhibition of ignorance that has exposed the fact that the concerned officers were not on ground with the state of affairs in the state.

Another retiree commended the Governor for having listening hears and wondered what would have been the fate of the retirees but for the interaction the Governor had with the Senior citizen.