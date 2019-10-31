Sack Fever Grips IMSU VC Over Visitation Panel

Indications are that the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU)Prof Adaobi Obasi, may have been thrown into apprehension of losing her plum job following the constitution of a visitation panel for the Institution, by the Visitor of the University and Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The Governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, on Wednesday released a list Visitation Panel for the Institution, headed by a past Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Prof Chinedu Nebo.

The constitution of this panel, Trumpeta learnt may have thrown confusion into the “Management” of IMSU, headed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Obasi.

Sources told this Newspaper that even though the Vice Chancellor has not committed any known offence, and still has some years left on her tenure, but she has been apprehensive that she may lose her job because of the fact that the administration that appointed her (Owelle Rochas Okorocha) has since vacated office.

When the issue of removing Prof Obasi dominated the news immediately Okorocha left office, sources said that the current Governor, and Okorocha’s successor, Emeka Ihedioha was said to have been approached by some top Imo people to let Obasi conclude her five years tenure.

However, with the visitation panel now constituted by Imo State Governor, indications are that Obasi’s days at IMSU as Vice Chancellor are now numbered.

Sources told Trumpeta that part of the assignment of the panel would be to look into the affairs of the Institution since 2011 Okorocha introduced free education in the Institution.

When Trumpeta contacted a source close to the Vice Chancellor but who spoke under anonymity, he said that the Vice Chancellor has no fear of anything as she has no skeleton in her cupboard and is sure she will complete her tenure in office.