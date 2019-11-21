IMSU LECTURER KIDNAPPED

By Chioma Nkama

One time Head of Department, Private and Property Law, Imo state University, Prof.Reginald Onuoha has recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Trumpeta gathered that the incident took place in front of his compound in Umuagwu, Umuezuo, Ekwereazu in Ahiazu Mbaise recently.

His kidnap has not only triggered but sent fear down the spine of community members, who informed that it was the second kidnap happening in that area in the past five weeks.

Prof. Reginald Onuoha popularly known as Prof Research Center, was a senior lecturer at Imo State University and later an Associate Professor of Property Law.

He was also an party chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

All efforts made towards getting useful information has proved abortive.