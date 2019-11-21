Kingsley Uju’s Ally, Hon Cyracus Okoro Dumps AA For PDP

A political re-alignment is about to take shape in Imo State as members of the State Assembly begin to change party.
The latest is the member Representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency, Hon Cyracus Herdus Okoro
According to NAN reports, Okoro, elected on the platform of Action Alliance (AA), on Wednesday dumped the party for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
NAN reports that the Speaker of the house, Mr Collins Chiji (PDP-Isiala Mbano), announced Okoro’s defection at the plenary session on Wednesday.
Okoro, who represents the oil-rich constituency, was quoted as citing “personal reasons” for his defection.
It would be recalled that Hon Uju, then Chief of Staff to former governor Rochas Okorocha was a strong ally of Okoro who he supported to become a lawmaker.

