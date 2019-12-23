Why Uche Nwosu Accepted Defeat

Fresh facts have emerged reasons why the AA candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu accepted the Supreme Court verdict that he is guilty of double registration and therefore shouldn’t be considered a candidate.

Few hours after the Supreme Court judgment Nwosu issued a statement where he accepted the verdict.

Trumpeta learnt that even before the final judgment, Nwosu was not hopeful of a better future in the governorship ambition considering that his camp in AA/APC are already shifting alliance to the APGA candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume should the court say otherwise over Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s victory.