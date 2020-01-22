Imo Guber: Supreme Court Judgment, An Aberration, Says Chilaka

By Onyekachi Eze

The Supreme Court judgment of last week Tuesday, which nullified the election of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State, under the All Progressive Congress, APC, has continued to receive mixed reactions by Imolites and some Nigeria masses.

Reacting to the said judgment last weekend in a protest march by the PDP, a chieftain of the party, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka described it as an aberration.

Chilaka, said that the declaration of Uzodinma who came distant fourth in the last election, against the first calls for a review, stressing that as the apex court, it should serve the purpose of its formation.

According to him, both the tribunal and appeal courts found no merit in the prayers of Uzodinma, wondering why an apex court could be haste with its judgment.

Dikejiejemba Chilaka, a PDP hopeful for Ahiazu Mbaise Council Chairmanship election averred that the declaration of the APC person may not be unconnected to a vested interest of few cabals, hence queried the human soul in the judiciary even when majority of Imolites are strongly behind their already sworn in governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

While joining his voice in calling for a review of the judgment by the Supreme Court, Chilaka disclosed that the function of the judiciary is to hear instituted law cases, make sincere verdicts, and not to decide for the public what is obvious in the eyes of the law and human.

He also posited that in the history of Nigeria, no Supreme Court judgment has received a resentment as that of Emeka Ihedioha case, adding that even the APC members frowns at the injustice meted out on the Imo PDP governor.

He said, “if the court can thwart the mandate of the people like this, that means it is of no use conducting elections in this country again. This is madness, that someone who came 4th can at the end of the day be declared governor”.

However, he reiterates his firm belief in the leadership potentials of Ihedioha within the last 8 months in office, which the people are proud of.