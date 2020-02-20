PDP Begins Prosecution of Defected Imo Assembly Members .Drags Otuibe, Ogbuagu, Others To Court



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has concluded arrangement to prosecute all the Imo House of Assembly members of the party who rode to the Legislature on their back, but dumped the party for another political party.

It would be recalled that the PDP had the majority of Lawmakers in the Imo Legislature but after the court removed former Governor Emeka Ihedioha from office, the PDP Lawmakers hurriedly defected to All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Imo PDP has decided to file cases against the defecting politicians citing the constitution of Nigeria, saying that PDP as a party is calm and peaceful in Imo State, and therefore does not warrant the Lawmakers jumping ship.

A reliable source from PDP told Trumpeta that soon the affected Lawmakers would be served to appear before court, as PDP lawyers have readied their petitions for prosecution.

The party said it will pursue the case to the highest level to serve as a derrent to other politicians that you cannot use a political platform to achieve your ambition only to abandon that party.

“No politician contests election without a political party. Infact, it is political parties that owe mandates not individuals. So, the moment you leave a political party, you have abandoned your mandate. Such defection can only happen when the party is in crisis. Is Imo PDP in crisis”? the source asked Trumpeta.

Before the January 14,2020 supreme court judgment which removed Ihedioha from office, PDP had the majority in House of Assembly.

They were Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise), Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) Crown Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte Uboma) Kanayo Onyemaechi Dele (Ow West) Chiagozie Nwaneri (Oru East) Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West) and the Speaker, Rt Hon Collins Chiji (Isiala Mbano).

Others were Philip Ejiogu (Ow North) Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala) Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele) Herculus Okoro (Ohaji/Egbema) Sam Otuibe (Ahiazu Mbaise) Solomon Anukam (Ow. Municipal) Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru) Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli) , Frank Ogboma (Oguta) and Anyadike from Ezinihitte Mbaise.

However, after the defections, only Ugboma, Onyekanma, Okereke, Ejiogu, Anukam and Anyadike have remained in PDP, while others have moved to APC.

“We shall make sure this legal battle runs its full course, even if up to the Supreme Court. We want to deepen Democracy and let candidates know that you cannot abandon a political party after you had used its resources, members and goodwill to attain your political goals” Trumpeta was told.