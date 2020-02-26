Defection Saga: Ahiazu Mbaise Commences Recall Process of Lawmaker Otuibe



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Ahiazu Mbaise LGA chapter, Imo State, has set in motion the process to recall its member in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Sam Otuibe.

According to a release signed by the Ahiazu PDP Chairman and Publicity Secretary respectively, Hon Richard Iwu and Prince Ibe Anyanwu, the party arrived at the decision after a Stakeholders meeting held yesterday at the party Secretariat located at Afor-Oru, Ahiazu Mbaise.

The party expressed dismay over the attitude of Otuibe, for dumping the party after he used the party’s platform to win election into the Imo Legislature.

The party felt shocked that Otuibe even rubbed it in the face of the party by leaving without even consulting the party under whose platform he rose to his present political height.

“We condemn in strong terms the defection of the member representing Ahiazu LGA in the House of Assembly, Hon Sam Otuibe from our party to APC. Hon Otuibe did not consult our party and her Leadership before this illegal act and our party (PDP) has no form of crisis in the LGA, the State and National levels.

We have therefore decided to commence recall process of Hon Sam Otuibe” the communiqué read.