Eze Njoku Congratulates Uzodinma Over Supreme Court Victory



The traditional ruler of Umuenyi autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Local government area of the state has joined Nigerians and the well meaning people of Imo state to congratulate the man of the moment, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma on the reconfirmation of his Mandate by the apex court of the land.

The monarch said that the resounding victory of the Imo new governor has truly shown that the former senator that represented Orlu zone at Red chamber of the national Assembly has been destined to govern of our dear state.

The Chief Executive Officer of EddyBrown electronics expressed belief that the Imo helmsman will take the state to a greater height.

According to him, “Governor Hope Uzodinma has proven over the years that he has the people’s interest at heart and that’s why his shared prosperity mantra for Imo state have been a welcome development”.

Eze Njoku expressed happy with the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo state, maintaining that the people of the state are going to enjoy the dividends of democracy now that he is in charge.

He expressed optimism that the Imo new governor will introduce programmes and policies that will be people’s oriented.

“The people of Imo state will witness a new turnaround that Governor Hope Uzodinma has taken over the mantle of leadership of the state because of his undying love for the people. “

The frontline traditional ruler in Imo state used this medium to call on all and sundry to join hands with the governor to move the state forward.