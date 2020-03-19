Egwim’s Motion On Drug Abuse Unsettles Users •As IMHA Summons NDLEA, ISOA



By Onyekachi Eze

There is perceived tension and fear around vicinities where drugs and it’s partakers are, following a motion to combat the intake by member representing Ideato North LGA in the State Assembly, Hon. Arthur Egwim.

Days of intake or selling of illegal drugs across the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State may have come to an end, if the steps taken by the State lawmakers are strictly followed.

The House of Assembly in a motion moved by the member representing Ideato North constituency, Hon Arthur Egwim Egwim has read a riot act to people indulging in such habit.

Egwim in his prayers revealed that drug abuse and addiction are on the increase in the State, especially among the youths.

He added that this has created several socio-economic and psychological problems in the land.

Against this backdrop, he retorted that habitual drug addicts often suffer from mental disorder, dropping out of schools and work places, which go a long way in affecting their skin tissues, reproductive organs, hearts and kidneys.

Egwim submitted that the fight to combat this menace is a collective one, including the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Imo State Orientation Agency, ISOA, traditional institutions, school authorities, and families.

Meanwhile, in their resolution, the house resolved to embark on media campaign against drug abuse.

“Be it resolved by this honorable house to urge the governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to direct the State ministry of health to organize regular seminars in the State, especially at the local government areas in collaboration with NDLEA to discourage our youths from drug abuse and addiction, to avoid negative consequences of the ignoble practices”.

“Be it further resolved by this honorable house to urge the governor to consider establishment of rehabilitation centres in the State at the three Senatorial zones for the purposes of rehabilitating numerous victims of drug abuse in the State”.

In a related development, the House summoned NDLEA and ISOA appear before it at the executive session on 26 March, 2020 for an interface and possible questioning and solutions to the ugly trend.