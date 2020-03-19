Outcry In Civil Service Over Unpaid Salaries



Against an earlier promise that salary of workers would be paid before the end of the month, civil servants in Imo State are gnashing their teeth and lamenting of final shortcomings over the inability of the state government to pay monthly salaries.

Recall that on taking over mantle of leadership after the Supreme Court judgment one of the promises Governor Hope Uzodinma gave was payment of monthly salaries before the 25th and 26th of every month.

However, reports emanating from the ministries and various parastals of the state government have it that many workers are yet to receive their January and February monthly pays even as March has gone far. The development is troubling many of the staff who are aggrieved that it is not only a wrong signal for the new administration but ominous for the workers under Uzodinma who is two months old in office.

The general feeling among the workers, according to our reporter who visited the state secretariat was that of disappointment and ill feelings against the Imo State governor.

Trumpeta further learnt that higher institutions like the Imo State University and Imo State Polytechnic were yet to pay their staff since the beginning of the year.

Though, the workers who spoke to our reporter expressed their feelings in hushed tones but majority was in tears over the non payment for two months.

Investigation by Trumpeta revealed that though government has paid but not all the workers got alert for payments for the month of February.