Coronavirus: Workers Ordered To Go Home In Imo Without Salary



Following the closure of markets by the Imo State government to help forestall the spread of coronavirus, Imolites have called for the immediate payment of March salary.

Some citizens of the state who expressed their feelings yesterday during a radio programme on Hot 99.5 FM (Peoples Assembly), allayed fear that the masses especially workers may not have enough fund to feed their families hence calling on the state governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma to quickly approve the payment of workers salary, particularly for the month of March.

It could be recalled that Governor Uzodinma through the commissioner for information, Hon Declan Emelumba in a press briefing shortly after the exco meeting ordered for a total shut down of all private schools sending students and staff home for fear of coronavirus.

The Governor who earlier gave the order through his state broadcast to Imolites, said the shutting down of schools, was in line with the preventive measures proposed by the world Health organization, which is expected to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Trumpeta also gathered that the weight mounted on the executive governor of the State, spurred him to order for the closure of all major markets in the State from the morning of Saturday, March 28.

Meanwhile, the date for the closure of markets have further been postpone till Sunday, March 29.

These latest development apparently did not go down well with some people who took to the media to make demands. A trader who pleaded anonymity told Trumpeta that salary have not been paid and there are no palliatives for the citizens to purchase basic needs, he equally expressed fear over the impact of the Governor’s order on non-salary earners, saying that scores of people may die from hunger amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Corona Virus pandemic and efforts by various State Governors to combat the menace in event of any breakout, the Imo State Governor, Gov. Hope Uzodinma has approved temporary stoppage of work at the State Ministries.

This is in line with Federal Government Directives on the Stay At Home order, to forestall any possible spread of the virus otherwise known as COVID- 19.

In a release signed by the Permanent Secretary for Head of Service, T.U.C Nwokonkwo, it directed that all, Public Servants in Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Parastatals should stop work on directives of the State Governor until further notice, as a result of the corona virus.

Those exempted were Commissioners, Top Ministry Officials, Health, Security, Information and Fire Service.

“I am directed to refer to letter No. GH/PL/ S.607/1/XX of 25th March, 2020 on the above subject and to inform you that His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State has approved the temporary stoppage of work by all Public Servants in Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and parastatals in the public service of Imo state until further notice, as a result of the Corona Virus (COVID-19)”.

“However, Honorable Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies, Head of parastatals, Director/ Heads of Department as well as those on essential duties – health, information, fire service etc are exempted from thus directive”.

“I am therefore directed to request you to bring this to the attention of all your staff for compliance and also urge you to make arrangements for the upkeep of your offices within the period.”