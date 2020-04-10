Governor “ Buries” Rescue Mission .Leave Group Out As Councillors Resume



By Okey Alozie

Former Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s followers popularly known as Rescue Mission (Agburu) have finally been shut out completely from the APC led administration in Imo State following the swearing in of 305 new councilors in the 27 Local Government Areas of the State Thursday without one member of the Team.

Political analysts have viewed it as the end of the road for the rescue mission camp in Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Governor Hope Uzodinma’s decision to appoint Interim Management Committee Chairmen and members including LGA women and youth leaders is contrary to the speculation that he had resolved to work with Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the former Governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and other APC top shots in Imo.

It is now crystal clear that Senator Hope Uzodinma has chosen those he want to work with and his dream of using non elected appointees to handle the affairs of the LGAs has become a reality with this latest appointments.

It would be recalled that in his maiden broadcast as Executive Governor of Imo State, Uzodinma did state that his administration had resolved to maintain the directive of the President that only duly elected LGA officers should be incharge of LGAs and told Imolites that he will conduct LGA election soonest but on the contrary he appointed the Interim Management Committee to close door for the Okorocha’s elected chairmen and councilors who were formerly jubilating that APC has taken over Imo State again.

One of the sacked Okorocha chairmen on Thursday in Owerri while reacting on the new appointments declared the action of Senator Hope unacceptable adding that the Governor is embarking on oligarchy system of Government.

Information getting to our newsdesk revealed that 24 hours after the Caretaker Committees were sworn in their various Local Government Areas, Rescue Mission Team and Ugwumba movement were said to have ganged up to protest against the State Governor for running Isolated government.

This Newspaper was informed that secret meetings against Uzodinma were in top gear at different locations in Imo State.

These who are in Camp Hope team have defended the governor in his appointments.

According to them, this is the best time to have Interim Management Committees.

It would be recalled that Imo State House of Assembly members few days ago gave the governor power to appoint Transition Committee members and chairmen for administrative convenience.