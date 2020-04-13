Revealed: Why Imo Lawmaker, Kennedy Ibe Is Under Fire



By Okey Alozie

Rt Hon Kennedy Chidozie Ibe, the member representing Obowo local government area in the state House of Assembly has been under series of media attack for more than two weeks now following the Judiciary Committee of Inquiry in the state.

The Obowo lawmaker has since reacted to some of the comments, even at the probe panel revealing that he was only a personal assistant to then finance commissioner who also hails from the same Obowo LGA, Hon Deackon Chike Okafor.

Judging by different shades of media attacks the astute lawmaker was suffered, it has now become abundantly clear that something is fishing somewhere.

“The panel is yet to bring out its white paper on the probe neither has Kennedy Ibe been convicted for anything yet people want to nail him by all means” some Obowo people who spoke to Trumpeta submitted.

Some of the people who have been reacting on the matter spoke in favour of Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe also accused those writing against him of embarking destructive mission. The voice went further to say that it has now become abundantly clear that the bone of contention is the seat of House of Assembly Speaker seat which is currently being occupied by Rt Hon Collins Chiji of Isiala Mbano LGA.

It could be recalled that Hon Paul Emezie some time ago sent a dangerous signal by emphasizing that the seat of speakership is for Okigwe North comprising of Isiala, Onuimo and Okigwe.

Hon Emezie who is from Onuimo LGA has given an insight that the speaker position may be vacant soonest.

Knowing fully that Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe is the only ranking member left in Okigwe zone of six (6) LGAs after Rt Hon Collins Chiji. Therefore the best way to push him away from being speaker as we gathered, is to start now to sponsor negative publications against him since he is for now the most qualified to take up the speakership if eventually, Chiji Collins did not continue.

The attack on Kennedy Ibe according to prominent politicians in Imo State is not because any contract rather he is being attacked by those who felt he is better than them of which they do not have the capacity to compete with him at all.

Youths from Obowo, women and men have passed vote of confidence on their lawmaker Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe who the described as the best among equals, adding that Rt Hon Ibe has made them proud in all ramifications



Report shows that Okigwe North has occupied the speaker position since the time of Sen Owelle Rochas Okorocha. It was Rt Hon Acho Ihim who come from Okigwe LGA that handed over the leadership of Imo State House of Assembly to Rt Hon Chinedu Offor and to Rt Hon Chiji Collins who is from Isiala Mbano but feelers from the House suggests the batten may now change if another speaker is to emerge from Okigwe zone.

Keen observers in the state expresses no doubt as to the legislative competence of Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe, a sound scholar an erudite lawyer, humanity personified and an epitome of Justice equity and fairness to all.

Kennedy Ibe has made Obowo people proud through his pedigree of dynamism philanthropies disposition, political sagacity and accountability since he came onboard as their representative at the state house of Assembly.

Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe from investigative report became a lawmaker at the age of 39yrs.

For now, Kennedy Ibe is seen as the most experience lawmaker in this present House based on his antecedents.

X-raying Okorocha’s contract award model, KC Engineering Company owned by the former speaker Rt Hon Acho Ihim was allegedly used to warehouse money used to build ICT Centers in the 27 LGA by all the members of the 8th Assembly, N19 each.

Lomani Construction Company owned by another powerful lawmaker of the 8th Assembly was alleged to be used to fund the grading of Roads in 18 LGAs at N22m each.

Meanwhile, the white label company in this vein is said to have handled the 91 school buildings in Imo State, therefore, there is no course for alarm. Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe according to people should be criticized for a matter that is still in court, concerned Imolites submitted.

Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe has achieved a lot for Obowo people as we further gathered.

The lawmaker has achieved the establishment of the very first time CBT/JAMB Centre in Obowo Local Government Area which led to the writing of JAMB in Obowo for the first time since the creation of the LGA.

The significant land mark has attracted a lot of praises to Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe.

Kennedy Ibe is a man of the masses, a lawmaker per excellence and a sound lawyer.

His legitimacy is not questionable. Even his certificates and degrees are also not questionable, Obowo people are now warning his detractors to leave him alone.

The people are also saying that his political achievements in life are all divine.