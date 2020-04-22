Fresh Fears Hits Imolites Over Coronavirus ..As Abia State Gets 2 Cases



Tunji Adedeji

The recent report of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abia State by the state government through the activities of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has been a source of concern and fresh fears to Imo residents.

Reports had it that there has been panic in the state since Monday evening when the Abia State Commissioner for Information Hon John Kalu Okiyi made this information known to newsmen, even when eastern heartland state has not recorded its first case of COVID-19.

Although the development comes at a time after the Imo State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew, in all parts of the state starting from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. but the report has continued to cause express panic following the influx of people visiting from the sister state.

Trumpeta gathered that both patients who hail from Ukwa and Umuahia North areas of the state are of advanced age and ventilators have been deployed to an undisclosed isolation centre where they are presently being attended to.

Our correspondent was reliably informed that contact tracing has commenced in earnest and Abia State rapid response team is currently moving to bring in those who may have had contact with the two index cases.

However, the Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu while reacting on the direction said, “we have deployed our ventilators to the isolation center in readiness for their use if eventually required to nurse them back to good health.”

“Based on the age of the patients, we are looking at a possible community transmission and will strongly advice that all those who may have come in contact with the two individuals who hail from Ukwa and Umuahia North areas of the state.”