Ex -Lawmaker, Clinton Amadi Extols Uzodinma’s Administrative Dexterity ..Felicitates with Gov on 100Days in Office



By Orji Sampson

The Owerri Municipal Council member during the 6th Imo House of Assembly, Hon Clinton Amadi has extolled Governor Hope Uzodinma for his administrative ability to sustain good governance in the state.

Speaking to Trumpeta ahead Governor Hope Uzodinmas 100days in office celebration, Hon Amadi who has been in the forefront of encouraging youths to stay out of social vices through sports commended the governor for his wisdom to ensure that most of the ongoing projects in the state prior to his assumption were sustained, reviewed and continued.

The lawmaker also commended the supportive efforts of the Governors Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie and other functionaries of the ‘Government of Prosperity’ in making the policies and programme of Sen Hope Uzodinma achievable.

He thanked the governor for continuing with the construction of roads especially in the Municipal area.

“The Trust and Obay Campaign Organization on behalf of the good people of Owerri Municipal wish to thank Governor Hope Uzodinma for the construction of roads in Municipal which includes; Relief Market road, Control Post/Port Harcourt road, Dick Tiger Street, Egbu road, Internal Aladinma Link roads, MCC road, Wetheral-Chukwama- Nwoha junction, Akachi road, Nekede/FUTO road and Mbaise road.

While congratulating the state governor on his ” Government of Prosperity” 100 days of relentless push to bring dividends of democracy to Imolites, Hon Clinton Amadi assured Governor Uzodinma he is fully supportive of his government which is well anchored on the 3″R” mantra of Reconstruction, Recovery and Rehabilitation to build a new Imo.