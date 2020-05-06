Okorocha, Uche Nwosu Use “Lockdown” Excuses To Evade Probe Panel Appearances

By Okey Alozie

Expectations by Imolites that Senator Rochas Okorocha who is currently representing Orlu zone at the Senate House and his son in-law Hon Uche Nwosu would appear before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Imo State Government on contracts awarded during the Rescue Mission era (2011-2019) were disappointed.

The probe panel sitting at High Court Owerri had earlier adjourned the matter due to inability of the star witnesses comprising former Governor of Imo State Okorocha and former Chief of Staff Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu

Barrister Osondu who appeared for them announced the presence of his team members who stood firm to tell the panel on Wednesday that his client (Okorocha) did not come to the court as expected because of the lockdown order, adding that the broadcast by Mr President revealed that the state boundaries still observe the lockdown, moreover, there is no flight functioning due to the same lockdown.

In his words, “ as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Okorocha is bound to respect the law and order. His position remain that inter- state lockdown is still in existence” the lawyer also submitted.

On that note Barrister Osondu applied for another adjournment for one week to enable his client appear.

He explained that there may be new development on the lockdown order after the period of one week and if things change, Okorocha, his client will surely come to the probe panel.

He further said that he is only holding brief for now as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who is the lead counsel will soon take over from where he stopped. At this juncture, the probe panel considered his application and submission and adjourned the matter to 11th of May 2020.

Trumpeta can recall that for more than three (3) times the probe panel invited the former governor to appear before it even before the lockdown, Okorocha has not considered it necessary to appear. Instead he rushed to court to seek judicial procedure to stop the probe panel from inviting him.

On Uche Nwosu, Osondu who also stood in for him adopted the same style to invoke the lockdown order as excuses.

This newspaper also recalls that on two occasions they matter was called up, the former Chief of Staff was absent from the probe panel premises.

Former Mayor of Orlu, Ichie Best Mbanaso who testified at the probe panel alleged that it was Uche Nwosu that sold most of the shops at Orlu markets warranting the panel to invite him.