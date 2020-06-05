Ex Lawmaker, Oyibo Nwaneri Speaks On Repeal of Governors, Speakers Pension ••Hails Uzodinma

By Onyekachi Eze

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly, that represented Oru East State constituency in the 6th House (2007-2011), Hon. Barr. Oyibo Ahaneku Nwaneri mni, has made revealing statements about the recently repealed law on Governors, Deputy Governors, Speakers and Deputy Speakers pensions and gratuities by the 9th House.

The House, led by the Speaker, Chiji Collins had last two weeks repealed the law on payment of pensions and gratuities of past governors and speakers of the State.

While this law as assented by Governor Hope Uzodinma received wide commendation and jubilation by the masses, some had contrary views.

In a media parley with Hon Oyibo Nwaneri, yesterday in Owerri, she described the law as laudable; stressing that it takes people of goodwill to do such.

Nwaneri opined that paying pensions and gratuities to past governors and speakers will amount to double jeopardy.

She disclosed that anyone against the law is an enemy to the State, giving by the fact that the continuous payment would not only promote illegality, but would eat deep into the State’s coffers.

Nwaneri revealed that even the repealed law was also meant to pay all the past lawmakers of the State from the creation of Imo to a tone of 100k monthly.

Against this backdrop, she queried how much would be left to the State if these pensions and gratuities are paid?.

Therefore, the critiques of the law, according to Hon Nwaneri are only perturbed because such good law was made possible and assented under Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration, who they (critiques) labelled all unprintable names in the past.

However, she commended the Rt Hon Collins Chiji led House for the huge sacrifice, adding that it speaks volume.

Speaking further, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Imo State House of Assembly liaison eulogized governor Uzodinma for his continued selfless services and quest towards making the State great.

She attributed Uzodinma as a unique politician, obsessed with the passion to work and develop Imo State, even as she pointed out that his landmark achievements so far speaks volume of his preparedness to govern.

Hon Oyibo Nwaneri also likened Hope Uzodinma as a man with the flair to giving in all he has, in the cause of promoting lives and humanity.

She said as a Senator, and presently a governor, he has no spirit of amassing wealth to himself, rather, surrenders his wealth for the common good.

In her words, “This law clearly explains the axiom, think about what you can do for the state, and not what the State can do for u.

Why leaders fail is because they lack political will. Hope is a man after God’s own heart. He is ready to go hungry in order to feed the poor and the destitute. With him, Imo will rise to stardom again.”