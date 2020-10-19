Chigozie Nwaneri Lightens Oru East With Soccer Fiesta, Deputy Speaker, Others Grace Kick-off



By Onyekachi Eze

Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State is agog, over the kick-off of a football tournament for the youths, proudly sponsored by Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, member representing Oru East in the State Legislature.

The competition is tagged, “Hon Chigozie Nwaneri Prosperity and Unity Cup 2020”.

Opening match was between team Amiri and team Akuma, which was witnessed at the Central School Field Akatta, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Obviously, the atmosphere was turbo charged with mammoth spectators and dignitaries, with more enthusiasm on the faces of the youths.

In his opening speech, the donor, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, said the Prosperity and Unity Cup is to massively unite and bring all Oru East youths together.

He averred that since the 2019 elections are over, there is a great need to unite every youth of Oru East origin, who may still be beclouded by political sentiments and aggrandizement.

The Leader of Orlu zone caucus in the State House of Assembly further added that on behalf of Dominion Mandate, a platform he won the polls, he bring the message of Hope and goodwill, as well as working harmoniously as brothers towards the good of the LGA.

The soft spoken Evangelist of Nwaneri’s dynasty voiced out that from the outcome of the tournament, many hidden talents would be harnessed.

Hon Nwaneri pointed out that there would be future International, National and Local talented soccer players to be fished out.

However, he called on their continued prayers and support on him and to the Government of the day, even as he reassured of his resilience in ensuring sound representation in the IMHA.

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker of the House, and member representing Nwangele LGA in the IMHA, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu lauded his Colleague for the gesture.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed that because Oru East created the avenue for the seat he occupies today as the Deputy Speaker, he will not relent in showing concern on anything that concerns them.

Therefore, he promised to support Hon Nwaneri with the sum of five hundred thousand naira, only (#500,000) to add up for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, and as a cheer up package.

According to the information obtained from the Local Organizing Chairman of the Competition, Chimezie Amanfor, the match finale would be by first or second week of December, 2020.

He explained that the six teams in the tournament representing the six towns include Awo-Omamma, Omuma, Akuma, Amiri, Akatta, and Amagu.

Mr. Amanfor revealed that the last three of the teams will go with appearance prizes of forty Thousand naira (#40,000) each, while

the third place team (3rd, 2nd, 1st positions) will go with (#120,000), (#250,000), (#400,000).

Meanwhile, apart from the cash prizes, Trumpeta Correspondent who monitored the kick-off reports that Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri also donated jerseys for the six teams, referees, LOC members and representatives, as well as the captain’s bands.

Fixtures are as follows;

Kick-off teams: Team Amiri vs Team Akuma, Sunday 18/10/2020 at Akatta Central School, Akatta @3:00pm. Team Awo-omamma vs Team Amagu 24/10/20 @3:30pm. Team Omuma vs Team Akatta 25/10/2020 @3:30pm.

Other notable persons present were members of Oru East Interim Management Committee, Hon. Odyssey Obioha (Mmagha).