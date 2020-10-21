ENDSARS Market Women, Religious Group Set To Join Protest, As Police Take Over Strategic Places in Imo , Ex Lawmaker Escape Death



By Okey Alozie

The ongoing EndSARS protest in Imo State escalated into another dimension else as protesters have vowed to embark on no retreat, no surrender.

This time as we gathered market women and religious groups are planning to join the protest.

The protests have shifted from Owerri metropolis to hinterlands and from all indications may shift to the local government areas, if nothing tangible was done to stop the protest, this Newspaper learnt

On Monday, the protesters took over warehouse junction Owerri and paralyzed movement in the Imo State capital.

On Tuesday, they came out again and forced many government establishment to shut down.

In an incident one of the Lawmakers of the eight House of Assembly who come from IhitteUboma local government (names withheld) escaped death by the whiskers as his vehicle was smashed by the aggrieved protesters along Bank road on Tuesday evening.

The ex lawmaker according to eye witness ran into the protesters mistakenly but her driver was smart enough to escape.

Right now some women are planning to come out half necked for the protest as we gathered following the shooting of some youths in Lekki, Lagos.

Our Reporter who moved round Owerri Wednesday observed that heavy security operatives have been stationed at strategic places to calm the situation.

Meanwhile schools have been temporarily shot down while Banks did not open shop.