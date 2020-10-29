NGURU/UMUOWA AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY EZESHIP TURN – EQUITY MUST PREVAIL

Against the backdrop of alleged plans to undermine the principle of equity and fairness in the choice of a traditional ruler for Nguru/Umuowa Autonomous Community, people of the area have insisted that Equity Must Prevail.

Leading the campaign of those clamoring for equity to prevail is

Elder Donatus Okereafor, fomer President-General, Umuowa Development Union, Pastor John Emeahu of Deeper-Life Ministry, and Cosmos Okere, former President-General, Nguru/Umuowa Community, under His Excellency Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

The above mentioned were of the opinion and stand that equity must prevail as a solution to the ezeship tuzzle of Nguru/Umuowa Autonomous Community.

They said ‘Nguru indegenes are law abiding, peaceful, and their brothers’ keepers – they never hurt a fly nor taken what belongs to another person before, hence, would not or have the intention to take what belongs to Umuowa indegens. We understood that, Nguru Stakeholders are doing their best to bring development to both communities’ grassroots via getting the two communities to stand on separate autonomies. We therefore, urge the ‘Owaians’ not to think otherwise as equity must prevail.

In another development, Comrades Francis Igbokwe, Assistant Secretary-General, Nigeria Railway Union, and Emeka Eke, Deputy Secretary-General, Nigeria Union Of Lotery Operators in a solidarity message to Hon Isaac Nze, President-General, Umuowa Development Union, gave him ‘kudos’ on the ezeship turn management by his administration. They also thanked CBC Ekeopara, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Nigeria’s Medical & Health Care Directory publications – for awakenning the consciousness of our spirits to our rights, and as well thanked Nguru/Umuowa Progressive Movement worldwide, for believing in equity.

CBC Ekeopara, also thanked and appreciated Umuowa Community for peacefully standing firm on our ezeship turn. Forward ever, backward never. Join the moving train or be left behind, he advised.

Uncertainty over Okigwe bye -Election

The bye election fixed for the Okigwe Senatorial Zone,formerly billed for October, 30,2020,being tomorrow, will no longer hold.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, had suspended the election citing insecurity caused by the ENDSARS demonstrations which shook Nigeria to its very foundation.

However, this suddenly development has created uncertainty among the the various political parties and their candidates who are confused now on what next to do.

Trumpeta learnt that the indefinite suspension of the Election by INEC has disorganized the Candidates who were already rounding off their Campaigns when ENDSARS Demonstrations cut their plans and strategies short.

However, the major problem is that INEC has not yet communicated a new date to the candidates and parties leaving them in confusion.

However, information available to TRUMPETA has it that INEC will fix a new date whenever adequate peace returns across the Country.

“For now,the security issue is the major thing militating against fixing a new date for the election. As it stands now Security Personnel are still not comfortable among the populace who are the Voters”” TRUMPETA was told in Abuja.

Therefore, with the latest situation, both the electorate and the Candidates for the Okigwe Senate election has to wait for INEC who is waiting Security improvement and green light to go ahead with the polls.