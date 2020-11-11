Bad Roads in Imo: One Dies, As Three Cars Plunged Into Otamiri River



It was a sad Tuesday for residents of Owerri, Imo State capital, as their mood became sorrowful following an accident that occurred.

Trumpeta learnt that as construction work is going on at the Owerri Naze road from Whethral Roundabout by Emmanuel College, motorists chose alternative routes to link Aba road to the main town.

In the process, the ever busy Akachi road; the only route available was involved in traffic gridlock where it was locked for hours. Motorists found their way to another alternate route near the Otamiri River.

This newspaper was informed that in the process of utilizing the Akachi route, a heavy duty lorry, (Tipper), who suffered a break failure while in motion plunged into the Otamiri River while crushing two other smaller vehicles in the process.

It was horrible to witness two small vehicles involved in the accident completely buried inside the river by a heavy duty vehicle.

Luckily, Trumpeta was informed that the occupants escaped with major injures, while one of the victims in the tipper died.

The dead was deposited in the mortuary, while injured ones rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The incident caused serious traffic on the route.