Court Nullifies Creation of 3 New Communities from Nkwerre

An Imo State High Court has nullified the creation of three new Autonomous Communities from Nkwerre Autonomous Communities in Nkwerre Ancient Kingdom.

The court presided over by Justice E. N. Eke also voided the creation of the three autonomous communities namely Nnanano Nkwerre, Nkwerre Opiaegbe and Amanano Nkwerre.

The Eshi of Nkwerre, HRH Dr. Chijioke Okwara IV and seven others had dragged Chief Anyaehie, Nze Nnanna, Nze Nnadiekwe, the state governor, Attorney-General of the state, Imo State House of Assembly and Nkwerre Local Government Council to court challenging the balkanization of Nkwerre Ancient Kingdom and the enthronement of the first three as traditional rulers of the new communities.

Justice Eke, ruling in suit No: HON/37/2020, declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect the purported creation of Nnanano Nkwerre, Nkwerre Opiaegbe and Amanano Nkwerre Autonomous Communities.

The court said the purported creation of the communities by state governor was in flagrant disobedience to its order of interim injunction made on 24th June, 2020.

The judge also declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect the purported recognition, presentation of certificates of recognition, staffs of office and/or any paraphernalia of office as traditional rulers to the trio by the state governor on 21st August, 2020.

The court restrained the first and second respondents from assuming or continuing to assume the functions of Ezes/traditional rulers of the purported Nnanano Nkwerre and Nkwerre Opiaegbe.