Walaco Congratulates George Obiozor Challenges In APC On Campaign Promises



By Onyekachi Eze

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, from Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Chief Victor Walaco, has felicitated with Amb. Prof. George Obiozor, for emerging winner in the just concluded President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He sent out his warm congratulatory message, prior to the outcome of the election held last Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to Chief Walaco, the Ohaneze Ndigbo President General couldn’t have fit someone else, better than Prof. Obiozor.

Describing the former Ambassador to USA, Cyprus, and other country of the world as a colossus, Chief Walaco affirmed that he would discharge his duties effectively without any fear or favour.

Also, the Amiri born politician disclosed that the unanimous agreement by Leaders of Igbo extraction to queue behind the ambition of Obiozor was a clear testimony of who and what he represents.

“Among all the aspirants that jostled for the Ohaneze Ndigbo stool, it was Amb. George Obiozor that all the South East Governors, Ministers and Leaders supported. That speaks volume;

“Indeed, Dee George has paid his dues Internationally and Locally, Community and Society wise, I have no doubt he would make Ndi Igbo proud, as well as Imo State”, Walaco said.

On the same vein, Chief Walaco called on the newly inaugurated Ohaneze Ndigbo PG to as a matter of necessity look into the activities and affairs of Ohaneze Ndigbo in diaspora.

He was worried that some Igbo sons and daughters in diaspora have derailed from the customs and cultures expected of Ohaneze Ndigbo, hence stressed that with his good office as a duly elected custodian of the ethics of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, normalcy would be returned.

Chief Walaco prayed for God’s guidance, good health and wisdom towards his kinsman and new PG of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Meanwhile, the APC led-Government in Imo State has been charged to live up to expectations, especially in fulfilling all their campaign promises to the people of Imo State.

Concerned by the days administration in Imo, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chief Victor Walaco was of the view that every people oriented Government should be able to instill confidence in the minds of the people it governs.

He recalled that during the 2019 campaigns, with emphasis to the inauguration of the incumbent administration, it promised to rehabilitate all schools across the State.

However, he questioned if the APC Government had forgotten to either rehabilitate, reconstruct or equip the dilapidated school blocks in all the nook and crannies of the State.

Chief Walaco added that every responsive Government has a task of taking full responsibility of quality education, and said, there won’t be effective learning without a conducive environment.

He cited Amiri community as an example where there is no functioning school blocks, rather a ‘carcas’ in the name of school buildings.

He also frowned on poor roads network, loopholes on the security of lives and property, and poor electricity supply in rural communities like Amiri, pointing out that these are necessary amenities that promotes development.

For 2023 elections, Walaco reiterated that a vote for PDP across all elective positions would guarantee good governance, massive human, social and economic feat.