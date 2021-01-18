Rev Madu Dies

The immediate past Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja, a priest from Owerri Archdiocese, Msgr. Ralph Madu, has passed on to glory after a brief illness.

Born in Lagos on September 28, 1955, the erstwhile Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat was ordained a priest of the Catholic Church on July 9, 1983, for the Archdiocese of Owerri. A PhD graduate of the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, Fr. Madu also studied at Fordham University, New York where he bagged M. Ed (Admin and Supervision).

Msgr. Ralph Madu had a chequered history of academic, pastoral and administrative experiences within and outside the country and distinguished himself as a scholar and priest of immeasurable value.

Msgr. Madu who speaks English, Igbo, German and French fluently was a member of the Governing Council of the Catholic Institute of West Africa, till his death.