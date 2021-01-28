Naze Shooting: Confusion Over Killers of Lecturer, Fresh Graduate of Fed Poly Nekede



By Tochi Onyeubi

A lecturer from the Computer Science Department of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede and a fresh graduate of the same department have been shot dead.

Investigations are still ongoing on which group fired the killing shot which claimed the lives of the deceased, Steve Nduka the lecturer who hail from Delta state and Prince Mazino the course rep, who is from Abia State according to his Facebook profile at Naze junction few days ago.

The family of the deceased and the school authorities alleging that the deceased was killed by uniform men in front of the Airforce base near Naze Junction.

Trumpeta learnt that, on the day of the incident, the said lecturer was on his way back from a mid week service with three other students in his green Lexus 330 Jeep and was misunderstood by some Airforce officers who were on the hunt for an alleged kidnap incident minutes ago and opened fire on them.

Killing the lecturer, and his course rep said to have rounded off his clearance and awaiting NYSC call up on the spot, while one escaped, the other was rushed to the Federal Medical Center and just recently regained consciousness.

When our correspondent spoke to the Public Relations of the School, Mr Eva Nwosu, he confirmed that the late Steve Nduka is a pastor and lecturer in the school who was coming back from church with his students and course rep before they were gunned down by uniform men.

He stated that the school authority has lodged a formal complaint to the police who is looking into the matter.

Developing report from the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, revealed that there was an altercation which ensued at Alaba Market between a BusImo driver and one black Lexus ES380 car, when they bashed each other.

In the ongoing melee, the Lexus ES380 driver was said to have called his brother and other gang, of which one of them came with a pump action gun and abducted the BusImo driver, heading towards the air force base.

But luck ran out on them, when the abducted driver continued screaming for help and he was rescued.

SP Orlando maintained that the case which is currently at the OC Anti Kidnap Unit of the Command was muddled up by the Air force officers who reported the incident, adding that the death of the lecturer could have been a suspected assassination by unknown gun men.

He however informed that efforts are being made to carry out an autopsy to ascertain whose bullet killed the deceased.

The public are imploring the police to go into thorough investigation into the matter to truly ascertain the true nature of the death or the victim who just regained consciousness at the hospital as to what transpired.