Covid-19: Imo Govt Appointees Goes Into Self Isolation

By Okey Alozie

The second wave of covid-19 has wrecked much havoc in Imo State especially in government House.

Especially the death of government appointees serving under the present administration, Commissioners and Special Advisers are now said to be living in perpetual fear.

After hearing the news of the death of some APC members and appointees in the State, most of the Aides to the State Governor have gone into self isolation.

Those appointees living in fear no longer come out again to mix up with people. They are even said to be avoiding their colleagues.

So far, only six commissioners have been physically seen in their offices since Monday. Others according to our source, have gone into self isolation as part of proactive measures not to contract the virus.

A visit to Commissioners quarters showed that most of the appointees have left their quarters and the place appear deserted.

Many concerned Imolites want Imo appointees to undergo compulsory covid-19 test in order to clear the air on their health status.

Our source further revealed that the governor is under pressure to dissolve his cabinet only those with good health status will come back to power.

Report revealed that most of the meetings at Imo Government House and offices are done online.

In addition, the use of face mask has now become compulsory. Without face mask, you will not be allowed to enter government offices.

Experts who spoke to our reporter are now appealing to the governor to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to create more awareness on the covid-19 so that people can learn how to protect themselves from contacting the virus.