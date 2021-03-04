2023 Presidency: Okorocha Kicks Off Awareness Campaign .. As Political Structure Tour States



It is appearing clearer that former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Orlu Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha is interested in the number one position in the country come 2023.

This is evidently shown in underground scheming he has embarked on alongside his political structures across the country.

Okorocha who attempted the presidential race on two occasions has his eyes on the plum position for the next two years.

Since the 2019 was concluded and he got elected to become a Senator, the former governor has devoted his time to going round the country and meeting political personalities to sell his candidacy.

Trumpeta observed that the Ogboko born politician apart from meeting several top shots in the field for consultation, his foot soldiers have been rejuvenated to start making in roads into several states in the country.

Even as his continued stay in APC is doubtful following romances with other parties and speculations in some quarters about plans to form another party, Okorocha is upbeat about running for Presidency.

The activities of some of his allies show that the interest of the former governor has become a tool to market beyond the boundaries of Imo State.

One of them, a university lecturer cum politician was spotted in one of the south west states alongside other pro Okorocha sympathizers subtly making a case for the acceptance of the Orlu zone senator as next president of the country.

The ally, a former commissioner in Imo state, (names withheld) has also taken to the social media to add feather to the plans to make Okorocha president.

Trumpeta further learnt that apart from opening new frontiers for the purpose of the 2023 Presidential project, the former governor is relying on already established contacts and structures he formed in 2015, when he challenged President Buhari for the position.