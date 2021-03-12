ITC GM, Ibezim Backs Imo Angels FC for Glory ..Hails Lady Anusiem’s Quest to Empower Girl Child

The General Manager of Imo Transport Company Limited ITC, Hon Onyekachi Ibezim has thrown his weight behind the activities of Imo Angels FC for the girl child in the state.

Hon Ibezim who made this known yesterday during a courtesy visit of the clubs Chairman, Lady Anusiem to his office on MCC Road Owerri lauded the wonderful effort of the team especially in empowering the skilled girl child.

He observed that the teams aspiration and quest to create professional female players in the state who will later become worthy ambassadors of the state is totally in line with the idea of the “Shared Prosperity” government of Sen Hope Uzodinma for the youths.

The ITC GM who equally lauded the clubs chairman for her innovations commended the team’s management for their efforts charging the players to always be good ambassadors.

He then granted the team a subsidized rate as his companies support to the team any time they travel with ITC vehicles for competitions starting with their forthcoming trip to Ogun for an 8 team pre season tournament which holds at Ogun state next week.

Earlier, club Chairman, Lady Jenny Anusiem who also unveiled Hon Ibezim as Imo Angels FC super supporter briefed the ITC GM on the mission and vision of the team which according to her was born out of her Foundations (Jenny Uzo Foundation) desire to empower the girl child talented in football to realise their dream.

She also used the opportunity to inform the ITC GM of the teams plan to take part at the 8 team invitational tournament coming up in Ogun where teams from Lagos, Rivers State and Edo including the host state will be participating.