Umunoha Elders Caution Ndi Eze Mbieri Over Attack On Nonso Nkwa Of Ozisa FM

The Umunoha Elders Forum has lashed out at a group of Traditional rulers from Mbieri who called themselves the Supreme council of Mbieri traditional rulers for their recent media attacks on their illustrious son and popular radio broadcaster Mazi Chinonso Uba AKA Nonsonkwa.

The forum rising from an emergency meeting held at Orieamaigwe Umunoha on Sunday warned the so called traditional rulers and their sponsors to stay away from their son who is doing so well in his job as the voice of the voiceless. Elder Ukachukwu Nnadi the leader of the group said it’s not in doubt the current acceptance fee of fourty thousand naira being imposed on prospective students of the federal Polytechnic Nekede and which has been in the news for almost a month now and wondered why they said Traditional rulers from Mbieri should pick on Nonsonkwa for relaying the news during his newspaper review. The Elders described the attacks on their son Nonsonkwa as politically motivated and cautioned those behind this clanish propaganda to repent, noting that apart from Nonsonkwa no other radio broadcaster has the gut to expose the evils in our society. Umunoha elders called on the good people of Mbieri nation to caution the traditional rulers whose recent actions has demeaned the worth of their people in the eyes of Imolites, reiterating the resolve of Umunoha people both at home and abroad to stand behind Nonsonkwa their son who is a gift to Imo state and Igbo land in general. The group however called upon the entire Mbieri nation not to allow a group of sponsored traditional rulers to ridicule them while asking them to call their son Arimanwa to order on the way he runs the federal Polytechnic Nekede especially on issues of fees paid in that school as the school under his Administration has recorded astronomical increase in both acceptance and school fees;while other federal Polytechnics in Nigeria especially in the south east pay lower fees; for instance Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra state and Federal Polytechnic Unwana Afikpo pay fifteen thousand naira as acceptance fee and Nekede is paying fourty thousand naira…

The Umunoha Elders Forum in conclusion expressed their unalloyed support to their son Nonsonkwa and warns other detractors to allow the young man do his job, stating that they won’t stand by and watch any one, group of persons in any disguise intimidate their son Nonsonkwa, warning that next time this happens the detractors and their sponsors won’t escape the wrath of Okechi people