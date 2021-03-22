Imo Police Decry Attacks On Police Stations

The Imo state police command has raised alarm over the incessant attack on police divisions across the state.

For some time, the media space has been awash with activities of hoodlums attacking police divisions in the state and setting them ablaze.

This has allayed fears in the minds of Imolites as the implication of this continued act, has exposed the height insecurity in Imo.

Since January, it’s been one police division or the other, with policemen losing their lives or getting badly injured in the process to repel these hoodlums.

Recall that, this year attack started with an attack on Obowo division, followed closely by the Aboh Mbaise and Ihitte Uboma police division.

Again, unknown gunmen has set ablaze Imo police divisional headquarters located at Umuelemai in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state, carted away arms and freed suspects.

It was gathered that the gunmen after freeing suspects held in the detention facility, invaded the divisional headquarters armory and carted away arms.

Crime in Focus learnt that the gunmen on arrival condoned off the Divisional Headquarters located at Umueze Road and opened fire.

Those who saw the ensuing melee revealed that on arrival, the suspects sacked policemen on duty, freed suspects, invaded the arms storage department of the facility before setting it ablaze.

However, the Imo state Police command has said a police inspector lost his life maintaining that, no ammunition was carted away.

In an official release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu which reads, “On the 20/03/21, at about 1830hrs hoodlums whose number could not be ascertained, attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Isiala Mbano, shooting sporadically, operatives of the Division successfully repelled them. After the encounter it was discovered that the hoodlums destroyed some doors and windows”.

“However, no arm(s) was taken away, Regrettably, one Inspector, whom was on duty at time of the attack, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment as a result of injuries sustained during the melee.”

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed while on inspection tour of the police facility, decried the level of damage and warned perpetrators to desist encouraged officers not to deterred by this attack, but brace up the challenge and ensure policing activities continues in the area.