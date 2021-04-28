Insecurity In Imo: Uzodinma Remains In Abuja As Top Imo Politicians Go Into Hiding



Since Saturday hoodlums stormed the ancestral home of Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, at Umuoma, Oru East LGA, the State Chief Security Officer has not been sighted in the State, but has remained in the Federal Capital, Abuja.

However, sources said that the Governor has been carrying out his official functions in Abuja and working out modalities on how permanent peace will return in the State.

Meanwhile, most of the Aides to the Governor have either joined the Governor in Abuja, or gone into hiding for fear of the unknown.

Trumpeta learnt that the shooting of Imo State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship, Chief Umeh, along Orji road in Owerri heightened the apprehension of other Government Appointees, who decided to take precautionary moves by going into hiding, until their Boss, the Governor is back home.

Sources told Trumpeta that with the shooting of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Commander, Ikonso Don, by combined forces of Security Agents, which took place on Saturday April, 24, caution has become the next alternative for both Government Officials , and Security personnel.

Trumpeta learnt that the matter got out of hand, when the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu publicity announced that his group will avenge the death of their member, Ikonso who was killed by Security Agents.

Even members of Imo House of Assembly have deserted their offices and gone into hiding.

This was as a result of a rumour that circulated some days ago that the Imo House of Assembly complex had been set ablaze.

A Commissioner who spoke from Abuja said that it was not cowardice that some Government officials lied low, saying that it is only a Tree that will be told it would be cut down, and still remain there.

“This is not cowardice. This is a being careful and tactical. You cannot get a death threat from a Terrorist group and wants to play a hero. Shortly all these things will pass away” Trumpeta was told.

Meanwhile, a majority of Imo people are worried that it is at this critical time that the Governor should show leadership by leading from the front, and not by holing up in Abuja, while his State borns.