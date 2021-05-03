DDFC Humbles Imo Referees In Novelty Encounter

Diamond Dynamics FC of Owerri on Saturday continued their winning streak after they defeated members of the Imo Referees Council 2-1.

The encounter which is part of the games lined up to help in keeping the referees fit as well as to fraternize with veteran teams in the state was held at the ICAPS playing field along Side Egbu road, Owerri.

Two first half quick goals from Eric and Ronaldo as a result of defensive errors by the referees gave the veteran team control of the game before the football match officials reduced the deficit before the end of the first half with a left footed effort.

The referees in the second half piled up the pressure for the equalizer but their near misses in front of goal proved costly as the two teams couldn’t add to their tally.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the game, DDFC President, Hon Chuka Eregbu said the game had only one winner, ‘friendship’ which he said is the reason why football remains the only unifying factor in the globe priding that DDFC will continue to explore avenues to ensure they use football to better our society.

He said fitness club which houses lots of personalities in the state equally reaches out constantly to indigent ones as a way of showing love to the society adding that it is also part of their obligation to help humanity.

Some of the dignitaries who witnessed the game include! Hon Ugochukwu Anyiam, Vice President DDFC, Hon Basil Okewulonu ‘Papa’, Club Secretary, Mr Austin Pat, Financial Secretary, Hon Chigbo Ikoro, Arch Patron of DDFC, Members of the clubs BOT, Hon JONNY BE -GOOD, DR PERRY, Hon EMEKA OHASIRI, and Hon Akuchukwu Obiudo “Onye Nwe Club”, Chairman Obiudo Oil and Gas Ugwu Orji Owerri who was the special guest of honour and took the ceremonial kick off.

Others include, Evang Ndubusis Odiwonma (FIFA), Franklin Aguguesi, Imo Referees Training Officer, Nwegbe Uche, Asst Secretary Imo Council among many others.