How APC State Party Officer Was Kidnapped, Brutalized In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Chief Linus Iroaha (alias Bekebe), the Organizing Secretary of All Progressive Congress APC Imo State chapter who was kidnapped at gun point few days ago has regained his freedom.

Bekebe who was at the APC State Secretariat Office located along Okigwe road Owerri told our reporter that he is very happy to return alive and resume work after being abducted by unidentified people recently.

He narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors and prayed that God should forgive them “I feel great for coming back to join my party”, Chief Linus Iroha said.

Our reporter who visited APC State office Thursday morning observed Chief Linus Iroha (Bekebe) arrived the party office at the early hours to resume duty as the organizing secretary of the party.

Those who saw him at the entrance gate of the party office gave praises to God Almighty for his freedom.

Later, the local government leaders and other party chieftains stormed the State party office for bigger celebration to their love and solidarity to the organizing secretary, Chief Linus Iroaha.

The story has it that Chief Iroaha was kidnapped by unidentified persons on his way back home and by the grace of God he was finally freed by his abductors.

His abduction cursed great panic to APC members, especially party officials.

But Bekebe is yet to fully recover as he limps, following the rough treatment he received from his captors.