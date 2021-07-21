Imo Communities Boil Again As Govt Set To Replace 28 Dead Ezes

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government has concluded plans to replace dead Traditional Rulers in Twenty Eight (28) autonomous communities in the State.

Information available to this Newspaper is that the Government is poised to file up the vacuum created by the death of these late Traditional Rulers in their various communities.

Trumpeta learnt that the new Ezes have gone for screening and are now awaiting their staff of office from the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

We learnt that the Ezes paid heavily to get to this stage. We gathered that each of them spent allegedly over N500,000.

A close source from Government House revealed that after the replacement of the dead Ezes, issue of the Ezes elect from the proposed autonomous communities will come up for the governor to address.

Some Eze elect from the 35 proposed Autonomous Communities are said not happy with the government. Some of them who spoke to our reporter complained that they spent a lot of money coupled with extortion at different offices they submitted their files.

The issue of new autonomous communities in Imo State had sparked controversy in the State.

Meanwhile, the 23 communities waiting for the staff of office of their new Ezes have thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for granting them their request.