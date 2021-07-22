Ezuruezu Mbaise Calls For Low Key New Yam Celebration In 2021

The Apex Socio-Cultural Organisation of Mbaise Nation, the Ezuruezu Mbaise has asked all its members to observe a lowkey New Yam celebration this year, devoid of much fanfare and rolling out of drums.

In a release signed by the President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise, Bar Cyril Anyanwu, he said that the lowkey celebration is a mark of respect and honour to its departed members whose memories are still hovering in the air in Mbaise Nation.

He said for the respect of those who died, insecurity in the land and the Covid 19 pandemic, it would be expedient for the Iriji to be observed in homes only.

“In that regard, the Iriji celebration for 2021 will therefore be restricted to homesteads, age grades, villages and communities without the Traditional Fanfare” Ezuruezu Mbaise said.

President Anyanwu said that Ezuruezu Mbaise arrived at this decision after consultations with Trustees, Executives, Affiliate Organizations and Stakeholders including Traditional Rulers, Ndi Ezeji, as well as Ezuruezu in Diaspora.

The Release maintained that the ceremony remains on August 15, 2021.