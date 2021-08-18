Leadership Struggle Tears Imo APGA Apart

The leadership crisis ravaging political parties in the state has caught up with that of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Imo State chapter.

The crisis which came from the national body has torn apart the Imo State chapter with two factions laying claim to the leadership of the party.

Our correspondent who was the Owerri High Court noticed that while Chief John Iwuala is claiming to be the party chairman under the Victor Oye lineup, Hon Tony Uche insists he is based on the other faction under Jude Okeke.

At the court, Oye sought to be joined and to secure leave of the court to appeal against the judgment of Justice Iheaka of the Owerri High Court which upheld Jude Okeke as the National chairman of APGA and Umeoji Chukwuma as candidate for Anambra Guber.