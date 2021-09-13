Imo Govt Spends N2bn For Underground Balloon Project

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The much hyped special technology innovation to control flood in Owerri, the Imo State capital cost the state government a whopping two billion naira.

Information and strategy Commissioner in Imo state, Chief Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba made this known to journalists in Imo State.

Emelumba disclosed that the Underground Balloon Tunnel Cost Imo state government 2 Billion Naira for the construction of the project on the Egbu road.

The Balloon Project is one of the signature projects of Governor Hope Uzodinmma administration which was among those commissioned during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the revelation during a press conference in his office before the presidential visit while responding to question on cost implication of the project.

Chief Emelumba further noted that the project was the main point of attention for the presidential visit of president Buhari, adding that the balloon projects have improved economic lives of Imo people.

“The Balloon underground is a massive project of the governor and he is not making noise about it , before now people living around that area packed out due to bad road but go there now and see what has been achieved in a short time”.

He added that the balloon tunnel is a special tunnel that is designed to decongest water after any rainfall, opting that it is a good one that will stand the test of time.