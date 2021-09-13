Sit-At-Home: Gunshots Boom, Unknown Gunmen Invade Schools, Disrupt WAEC Exams .Police Kill 3 Suspected IPOB/ESN Members



Students of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State has suffered academic loses as their students were not allowed to take the West African Examination Council, WAEC on Monday.

The usual Monday Sit-at-home became awry for the final year students of Comprehensive Secondary School Nkume who were stopped from taking the examination.

Trumpeta learnt that gunmen invaded the school premises, caused a stir which led to a pandemonium before stopping the students from taking their examination.

Monday was for English language. The newspaper further gathered that apart from both teachers and students going in different directions, motorcycles found in the premises were burnt.

As at the time of this report, no report of number of causalities and efforts to reach police for confirmation proved abortive.

Meanwhile, the Tactical teams of Imo State Police Command have killed 3 suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and recovered 16 Improvised Explosive Devices and other weapons. This follows an operation on a hideout at Essential Home popularly known as ” NGBUKA” in Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo State where members of the proscribed group were said to have grouped, planning an attack. PPRO of Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam in a press statement made available to Trumpeta said members of the group on sighting the police operatives in their hideout opened fire on them. In the course of the fire exchange, however, the three victims were gunned down while others escaped with various degrees of injury.

“The members of the terror group on sighting the police operatives in their hideout opened fire on them. The gallant and battle-ready tactical teams swiftly returned the fire. In the gun duel, three of the hoodlums namely Chidera Nnabuhe, the Orlu Sector Commander of IPOB/ ESN a.k.a “DRAGON”, a native of Umuala Amaifeke in Orlu LGA and two others with a.k.a, J.J and Dadawa both natives of Ohazara in Ebonyi state were neutralized. Emeka Sunday ‘M’ age 20 years of Anike in Ohazara LGA of Ebonyi State and Anthony Okeke ‘M’ age 44 years of Umuala Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo were arrested while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. “On searching the camp and its surroundings, a native goat that have just been slaughtered with the blood drained into a container and rub on their bodies to fortify themselves against police bullet was recovered alongside the following items, two locally fabricated General Purpose Machine Gun(GPMG), Sixteen Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.Ds), one English made pump action gun, two locally made Pistols, thirty – seven rounds of live cartridges, three Automatic Machine Guns kick-starter, one Bomb detonator, three Automatic Guns connecting batteries, a bag containing Gun Powder, Charms, two Biafran Flags, three bomb detonator remote control, six different makes of GSM handsets, a black travelling bag containing male clothes suspected to have been robbed or belonging to a kidnapped victim with GSM NUMBER 08034958267 pasted on it”, the statement partly reads. The command says the group is responsible for armed robbery and kidnapping activities going on in Orlu axis and environs. “It is on good record that, this is the terror group that have been terrorizing the good people of Orlu. And investigation revealed that all the violent crimes including the high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies that have been going within Orlu axis were being masterminded by them. Most of the members of the group has been in the wanted list of the Police for months especially, Chidera Nnabuhe a.k.a” DRAGON”, the commander of Orlu Sector of IPOB/ ESN. “Investigation is ongoing and the suspects arrested are presently undergoing interrogation and have made useful statements that will aid the police in arresting other members of their gang including the ones that escaped with bullet wounds. “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry and proactiveness, expressed his appreciation to the residents and citizens of the state for their unalloyed support. He then advised them to continue to assist the police with credible information that has enabled smart policing and interception of criminal elements easier and warned that, all criminals should relocate from the state or face severe sanction” the statement says.