NNPC Board Chairmanship: Plot To Stop Araraume Thickens



Political opponents of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the recently appointed Board Chairman of the newly floated Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPC, have started regrouping to forestall the plan of the President to make him clinch the mouth-watering job.

Trumpeta learnt that Araraume’s detractors have been having sleepless nights since the news hit town that the politician from Isiebu, in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State is billed to chair the NNPC Board which is a money spinner Agency.

Trumpeta was informed that some politicians in Imo State, in cahoot with others who can reach out to those who influence things at the federal level are doing everything possible to frustrate the new appointment being dangled before Araraume.

It was learnt that this Group, who has adopted various styles to stop the Senator have exhumed allegations against the Senator to stop his latest appointment.

Sources said that the Group is being sponsored by some elements in Imo State Government, who are afraid what the position Araraume is about to occupy may mean to the present administration in Imo State.

The Group was said to have hinted that Araraume’s financial status and political outreach may change for the better if he is allowed to mount the plum job, and may challenge for the Imo Governorship election in 2023.

Trumpeta was told that Araraume who is yet to forgive how he was stopped from returning to the Senate may unleash his contacts and financial power in 2023 to frustrate Governor Hope Uzodinma from having an easy ride to second term.

This Newspaper was told that the same Group now marshalling out a stumbling block for Araraume was the same set of people who stopped Bar Emma Njoku, (Ndorondoro) an Araraume prodigee, from being inaugurated as Federal Commissioner For Boundary Allocation Commission.

However, Imo people who spoke to Trumpeta has reacted angrily devoid of political leaning, warning that any attempt to deny Araraume this position will spell doom for whoever that causes it.

“This position given to Araraume is for Imo people. I am an APC member, but Ndigbo should learn how to be their brother’s keeper. Who ever stops this appointment must have Imo people to contend with” Dr Silas Nwachukwu told our Reporter.