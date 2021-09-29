Danger Looms As Imo State Leads In Covid- 19 Infections .FMC Threatens Mass Burial of Unclaimed Dead Bodies



There is uneasy calm in Imo State following reports that the state is leading the table chart of additional Covid 19 infections.

According to what the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, posted early this week, of the 225 additional Covid 19 infections, Imo is the highest.

The NCDC through agency reports had posted in its official website 225 additional Covid 19 cases and 13 deaths related to the deadly virus.

According to a News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), report, Trumpeta obtained online, the additional 255 COVID-19 infections of Monday, indicate an increase from the 210 cases reported on Saturday.

It added that the 255 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 204,456, while the fatality toll increased to 2,681.

The NCDC said the latest positive samples were recorded in five states and the FCT – Imo (124), Lagos (72), FCT (36), Rivers (16), Enugu (6) and Kano (1).

Monday’s report includes backlogs of confirmed (124) and discharged (140) cases for Imo State from Sept. 20 – 26, 2021.

“Zero cases were reported from Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto States,” it stated.

The Public Health Agency stated that with the new figure, a total of 192,628 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC added that over 2,997,060 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9,147.

The figure which named Imo the highest has instilled fear in the minds of the residents who got worried over the development.

Trumpeta revealed there have been records of deaths in the state in recent times linked to the Covid 19 related complications.

This newspaper noticed that the report of the infection rate has also increased consciousness in the minds of the people of the state.

The people are worried that the state government as at the time of this report is yet to react or make public statement to calm nerves over the increased number if infections.