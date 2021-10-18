PDP: SamDaddy Anyanwu Bounces Back Stronger .Gets Endorsement To Become Nat Secretary .Ihedioha Pledges Support Ahead Party Congress .Southeast Leaders Kick Against Candidacy

Ahead the October 30th National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, one prominent politician of Imo State extraction creating waves in the party at the moment is Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu.

Anyanwu who represented Owerri zone Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber 2015-2019 has been endorsed by governors and other critical stakeholders of the party in the country to become the General Secretary of the party in the forthcoming National Convention meant to elect national officers of the party.

The comeback of Anyanwu and surprised bargaining for him has elicited reactions as former governor of the state and a leader of the party in the state, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha against claims and predictions has declared interest to support him.

Based on the support some prominent PDP governors and South East leaders, Anyanwu was endorsed to become the national scribe of the party in the coming convention.

Trumpeta recalls that after losing the governorship ticket of PDP to Ihedioha in 2019, Anyanwu pursued the mandate till the Supreme Court struck out his appeal.

During the seven months reign of Ihedioha in office, the Amaimo-Ikeduru born Senator who was former Council Chairman of the LGA and represented Ikeduru State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly became not reachable in the political realm of the PDP until recently he staged a comeback.

Trumpeta also recalls that there was a period he was suspended by the State Chapter after brushes with his LGA unit of the party, but the sanction wasn’t effective as the national body not only rebuffed it but also handed him national assignment on behalf of the party.

It was not surprising that his come back to the party has been capped with the endorsement to become the National Secretary.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of speculations and unverified reports of kicking against the nomination for position of secretary, Ihedioha has debunked reactions that he is working against Anyanwu.

According to a statement by Ihedioha’s media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu the former governor will back Anyanwu for the national position.

According to the media aide, “My attention has been drawn to reports in the media purporting that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON is averse to the nomination of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the consensus candidate of the Southeast for the position of National Secretary of PDP for the National Convention scheduled for 30th and 31st of October 2021.

“The information is entirely misleading and should be disregarded.

It is noteworthy that Rt. Hon Ihedioha, last Friday, had a meeting with Senator Anyanwu shortly after Thursday’s meeting of critical stakeholders of the PDP Southeast, held in Enugu.

“Rt. Hon. Ihedioha extended hand of fellowship and assured Senator Anyanwu of his support, that of Imo PDP and indeed his friends and associates across the country to emerge as National Secretary at the Convention and to succeed in office.

“Let all issues, therefore be rested and nobody should play politics with it as it is not an issue in contest.

“Senator Anyanwu is neither the problem of Imo PDP nor that of our state. We know our problem.

“Imo PDP remains a united family driven by a common purpose. Any attempt by fifth columnists to cause disaffection, especially among its leaders will not succeed”