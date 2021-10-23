Acting Chief Judge Position: Why Agugua Was Sidelined Despite Supreme Court Clearance . As Imo Gets New Chief Judge .About Hon Justice Chikeka

.About Hon Justice Chikeka

The surprise announcement of Hon Justice Theresa Eberechukwu Chukwuemeka-Chikeka as the new Chief Judge of Imo by the governor to take over from Hon Justice I.O Agugua has dropped speculations in the state judiciary how the former was sidelined for the new apex judicial officer of the state.

Recall that few days ago, the Supreme Court gave Justice Agugua a clean bill of health to occupy the position of Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Discordant tunes have trailed the appointment of Agugua last year when Uzodinmma came into power. Some interested parties not only kicked against her nomination but went further to send petitions to the National Judicial Council alleging several misgivings to her candidacy. The syndicate further approached the court who said she committed the no offence.

But before she could settle to savour the Supreme Court victory against her traducers, announcement by the governor made Justice Chiekeka the new Acting Chief Judge.

Trumpeta learnt that the law on modalities for the appointment of a Chief Judge of Imo State made the governor not to look the way of the Agugua again.

According to the relevant sections On the appointment of New Ag. Imo CJ

Section 271(4) of CFRN provides thus: ‘If the office of Chief Judge of a State is vacant or if the person holding the office is for any person unable to perform the functions of the office, then until a person has been appointed to and has assumed the functions of that office, or until the person holding the office has resumed those functions, the Governor of the State shall appoint the most senior Judge of the High Court to perform those functions.

(5) Except on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council an appointment pursuant to subsection (4) of this section shall cease to have effect after expiration of three months from the date of such appointment and the Governor shall not re-appoint a person whose appointment has lapsed’.

Going by the subjective view of this newspaper on the constitutional provision, the appointment of Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua whose acting capacity has lasted for more than three months cannot be reappointed CJ in acting capacity again solely by the governor unless as recommended by NJC.

Trumpeta investigation has it that the above caveat may have knocked Agugua out from reapportionment as Acting CJ.

Trumpeta learnt that this may not have anything to do with her earlier nomination to hold the position in a substantive capacity.

Trumpeta permutation is that Justice Agugua may have acted so long because of the then pending suit against her nomination for substantive CJship; case, which was rested recently by the Supreme Court.

Based on this development it is believed her nomination for substantive CJ is still in order with NJC.

Permutations by legal experts indicate that it is not yet over for her to make a come back for the substantive Imo CJship.

Meanwhile the new Acting Chief Judge, Hon Justice Chiekeka is married in Umunahu, Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

Details obtained about her background states that she was born on 27th October, 1958

SCHOOLS ATTENDED:

1. Holy Child Convent School, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, From 1965 to 1967.

2. St. Mary’s Primary School, Ubogwu Awo-Omamma, Oru East LGA from 1967 to 1970

3. Community Girls Secondary School, Umungasi Aba Abia State (formerly Immaculate Heart

Secondary School Umungasi, Aba Abia State) from 1971 to 1975.

4. Secondary School, Ukpom Abak, Akwa Ibom State from 1975 to 1976

5. School of Basic Studies, University of Maidiguri, Borno State from 1976 to 1978

6. Automatically admitted into University of Maiduguri, Borno State Nigeria from 1978 to 1981.

7. Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Lagos State From 1981 to 1982 (call No 6651)

NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE: Ministry of Justice, Maiduguri, Bomb State From 1982 to 1983.

EMPLOYMENT

1. Borno State Government, Ministry of Justice, Maiduguri From 1983 tol 993.

2. Transferred to Imo State Government in 1993.

POSITIONS HELD:

1. Director of Civil Litigation

2. Permanent Secretary, Judicial Service Commission in March 2nd 2006 to 19th June, 2006

3. Solicitor – General/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Owerri, June 2006 to 5th May, 2006.

PRESENT APPOINTMENT: High Court Judge 6th May, 2006. Sworn in 20th May, 2006.

PRESENT POSTING: High Court of Justice Mbano/Etiti Judicial Division Sitting at Umuelemai

COURSE ATTENDED:

1. Advanced Course in Civil Procedure at the College of Advanced Legal Studies, University of Lagos Akoka, Lagos State. From 2nd to 28th July, 1995.

2. Environmental Pollution at Anpez, Port Harcourt 1996.

SEMINAR/WORKSHOP ATTENDED:

1. Aper Workshop, Concorde Hotel, Owerri, 1999.

2. Women in Management F.S.P., Owerri 2000.

3. Director of Planning, Research & Statistics Seminar at Ibadan, Oyo State 2000

4. Retreat for Directors at Oguta Lake Motel 2004.

MEMBERSHIP TO ORGANIZATIONS:

1. Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch

2. International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

3. Catholic Women Organization.

4. Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOANS)

5. Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St John International (LAUX 350) Owerri.

PECULIAR DUTIES:

1. Member of Several Administrative panel of Inquiry

2. Facilitator of the Administration of Oath of Office to Public/Civil Servants in the 1993 to 2008

POSITIONS HELD:

1. Treasurer Nigerian Bar Association 1999 -2003

2. Present Christian Women Association, Towns 3 & 4 St. Marks Parish, New Owerri, 1998 to 2006.

Award Received; 2003 National Productivity Order Merit Award ( NPOM)

Hobbies remain reading, litigation and tracking.