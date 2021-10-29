Eze Ilomuanya Returns To Imo Government

There are strong indications that the former chairman Imo State Council if Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus ILomuanya May find his way back to government.

Recall that ILomuanya was Eze Imo and even chairman of the South East council of Traditional Rulers before his tenure was cut short during the administration of Okwelle Rochas Okorocha.

Ten years after absence in the corridors of power, there is likelihood that the Obi of Obinugwu would find his way to occupy another appointment of government in Imo State.

Trumpeta gathered that Eze ILomuanya is tipped to become the new chairman of Imo Council of Elders.

The monarch has been at the forefront campaigning for his return to office as Eze Imo from the time Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha game into office till Uzodinma took over. Even now, report was everywhere he has been seeking the mandate to complete his second term tenure cut short by Okorocha.

Unconfirmed information from Government House channel has it that he will be the chairman of Imo council of Elders whole a seasoned politician and businessman of Owerri North, Prince Lenny Akakem is tipped to be the Deputy Chairman. Former Speaker, Chief Maxwell Duru will act as the Secretary in the list of 113 Elders Council.