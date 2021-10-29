Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights Suit Hearing November, 2, 2021 .Lawyer Speaks On What To Expect In Court

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been assigned and set down for hearing on 2nd November, 2021.

According to Aloy Ejimakor, Esq Special Counsel to Kanu and IPOB, on this date, the Nigerian government and its Attorney-General will be expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit and his opposition to the application.

According to Ejimakor, “It is my intention to, on the spot, move for a Ruling on their application for extension of time, so that the case can proceed quickly to the next level, which is expected to be a definitive hearing on the substantive matter.

“Fundamental Rights suits are intended to be concluded quickly, especially in situations such as this where my Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (the Applicant) is currently incarcerated”.