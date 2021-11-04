New Commissioners List Hits Imo Assembly .Other Appointment Begin To Roll Out

Except for the latest development in the Imo State House of Assembly, the list of new commissioners designates would have been sent to the state legislature by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

In line with Trumpeta predictions that the list of commissioners would be ready this week, this newspaper learnt that the names have been penciled down only waiting delivery to the House.

The House on Tuesday witnessed minor challenges when the Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu was removed by 18 lawmakers who signed for his impeachment.

It would be recalled that 20 commissioners were sacked six months ago and the governor was yet to appoint new ones.