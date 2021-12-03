Re validation: Top Govt Official Attacks Unpaid Civil Servant At State Secretariat

By Okey Alozie

It was like show of shame during the week at the Imo state secretariat complex on Porthacourt Road, Owerri, when a highly respected official of the Local Government Service Commission descended too low to physically manhandle one of the unpaid workers in the state who came for the verification exercise of those yet to receive their salaries.

The worker in question whose name is withheld for some reasons was said to have entered the Local Government Service Commission’s office for enquiry. On getting to the place she met a sorry situation when the verification officer refused to attend to her and eventually asked her to go out.

Trumpeta was informed that the LGA service commission officer who is an appointee of government felt disrespected in the process when the unpaid worker refused go out. Arising from the anger the senior officer of the commission descended on the civil servant and eventually gave her a dirty slap at a close range.

This action of the revalidation officer triggered confusion and subsequent that almost led to exchange of blows between the officials and aggrieved workers at the venue.

Sources at the secretariat revealed that this is not the first time the revalidation officer is attacking a worker in the office for making common inquires.

Many workers who witnessed the attack raised the alarm to alert the head of service, Dr C Iwuagwu on what is happened. Trumpeta learnt the aggrieved workers at Imo State secretariat are planning to stage a protest and probably report the matter to governor Hope Uzodinma.