Unknown Gunmen Intensify Attacks On Imo Traditional Rulers .How Two Were Kidnapped, Palaces Burnt

The suspected launch of attack on traditional rulers in Imo State have continued unabated with two more falling victim to the vicious attacks of unknown gunmen.

Armed criminals have in recent times targeted monarchs in the state. Apart from attacking them during meeting in Njaba LGA were two were killed and others severally injured, two others from Mbaitoli and Aboh Mbaise LGAs respectively had become victims before the recent killing of another Eze in Njaba whose corpse was found at the market square.

As the state is settling down to the recent attacks and traditional rulers in going into hiding for fear of their lives, two have been whisked away by yet to be identified persons.

Trumpeta learnt that the gunmen came in their numbers with vehicles and started operations in Ihube Community of Okigwe LGA of Imo where the two monarchs have been declared missing as a result of the attack

Gunmen on Sunday morning wrecked havoc on communities in Imo state by kidnapping two traditional rulers.

The gunmen also burnt their palaces and vehicles during the operations.

The traditional rulers involved were Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen also kidnapped the youth leader of umulolo Okigwe whose name had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Apart from kidnapping the traditional rulers and a youth leader, the invaders also invaded the country home of a community leader in Umulolo- Okigwe, Fabian Nwosu, and vandalized his house.

Trumpeta further learnt that after kidnapping the two monarchs their palaces and vehicles were set ablaze. They also kidnapped the youth leader of Umuololo- Okigwe. They also went to the house of Fabian Nwosu, on meeting his presence, they vandalized his house.”

It was learnt that the abducted Eze Ndukwe who is the chairman of Council of Traditional rulers in Okigwe LGA is a notable business man who owns Genesis hotel, Okigwe.

The incident has again caused upsets in the Communities even as police who confirmed the incident said they are on top of the matter.