BLEAK CHRISTMAS FOR IMO PENSIONERS

By Peter Uzoma

Unless a miracle happens between 23th to 24th December, 2021 pensioners in Imo State may not celebrate the Christmas like every other citizen in the state.

Trumpeta Newspaper investigation reveals that as at the time of filing this report pensioners in the state were yet to receive alerts for their December stipend despite all promises made by Governor Hope Uzodinma during his recent interaction with workers in the state.

Although, many civil servants in the state have been receiving alerts since yesterday (23rd) it is not certain the largesse may go round to enable the beneficiaries make Christmas purchases which is almost late.

Some pensioners who spoke to this Reporter, wondered why the Governor would be so uncaring at this critical time every breathing being should be celebrating.